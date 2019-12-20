BEAUMONT, Texas- A Joaquin, Texas man pleaded guilty today in federal court.
Alexander Nathan Barter,23, pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography.
According to information admitted by Barter as part of his plea, in October 2018, Barter posted an ad on a dark web site stating “I’d like to try necrophilia and cannibalism, and see how it feels to take a life. If you’d be willing to let me kill you, are in the US (preferably in the south) and can travel by car, contact me.” An undercover officer saw the ad and responded, utilizing the persona of a father with a 13-year old daughter.
Between October 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018, Barter and the undercover officer exchanged a series of messages that included Barter’s repeated interest in raping, killing, and eating the 13-year old child.
Barter provided the undercover with instructions on traveling from Florida to Shelby County, Texas, what to tell the child to get her acquiescence to travel, and how to conceal evidence of their crime. On October 19, 2018, Barter arrived at the designated meet site in Joaquin, Texas with a knife, trash bag, cellular phone, and a tablet.
“These are the cases that remind us that evil is real,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “It also reminds us that we are fortunate that we have law enforcement working to stop these things.”
As part of his plea, Barter also admitted to using a social media communications application, the internet, and digital devices he owned to communicate with other individuals about child pornography.
On October 14, 2017, Barter offered to send videos depicting the sexual exploitation of a prepubescent female to another individual. The individual accepted the offer and Barter sent the files, along with descriptions of their contents.
According to the plea agreement Barter will serve 20 years for each count. The judge will decide if the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively. A sentencing date has not been set.