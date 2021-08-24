CENTER, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man wanted for murder.
Justin Earl Bennett, 41, stands 5 foot-9 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both forearms, scars on his left arm and his left calf.
Officials say Bennett should be considered armed and dangerous.
The homicide which Bennett is allegedly responsible for occurred Saturday night in Center.
Sheriff Kevin W. Windham says deputies responded to a call and found Delvin Deon Bailey, 41, of Center had been shot.
Witnesses told deputies Bailey and Bennett got into a fight during a party.
According to those same witnesses, Bennett shot and killed Bailey before driving off.
Anyone with information on Bennett’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office by calling (936) 598-5601.