HOOKS, Tx- Two East Texas men are facing drug charges after randomly running into law enforcement at a gas station.
A Bowie County Sheriff's deputy said he was putting gas in his patrol car when he spotted 41-year-old Patrick Sullivan and 46-year-old Calvin Huey. He said they both smelled like marijuana, and they seemed to be avoiding law enforcement.
When the deputy called out to them, Huey went inside the gas station store. Deputies inside the store said they saw him throw two bags across the floor. In those bags were large amounts of methamphetamine, Xanax, ecstasy, and marijuana.
Both Sullivan and Huey were arrested on $60,000 bonds each.