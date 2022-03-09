Gladewater, Texas checks all the boxes for a small town in Texas.
The tightknit community, high school football is the favorite past time and on Sunday's, those are the days to worship God.
Amanda Fetisova was raised in this community, and growing up, worshipped at the Gladewater First Assembly of God.
After graduating high school, Fetisova attended Bible school, where she would find her calling doing missionary work.
During school, she was drawn to Ukraine, since in the past, Russia had tried to remove God from the country.
"The soviet union removed God," Fetisova said. "For me growing up in east Texas growing up as a Christian couldn't imagine being told there's no God."
She worked with orphans in Ukraine, to give them guidance. In time, she met Max Fetisov, her husband and a native of Ukraine, with the same passion in helping those less fortunate.
Fetisov met a young girl named Vera in 1999, and would regularly visit and share hope through the Bible lessons he was learning at church.
He soon began bringing friends along with him and the heart of True Hope was birthed.
Last year, they built their own center to house and take care of orphans, but not that shelter is being used to take in any refugees and as a bomb shelter when air raids fly over their city of Ukraine.
On February 24, Russia launched their invasion into Ukraine. Fetisova woke up to text and calls from her friends from the Ukraine and back over here in the states.
Then that's when she heard the explosions.
"It's sometimes like your life is in a film," Fetisova said. "It's not real. You watch WWII films and you just can't imagine. it's just not real."
Krivoy Rog has been luckier than other places in Ukraine, with missiles flying over to only hit outside of the city limits, and one tank battalion trying to make its way into Krivoy Rog but was halted by the Ukrainian Air Force.
When reports and video came out of Russian forces targeting civilians during the invasion, Fetisov decided it was time to evacuate the women and children.
"Unless there's a miracle it's only a matter of time," Fetisova said. "They're strong brave and determined, but we don't have the manpower."
If they tried to make their escape by car, hour long waits at the border, along with a gas shortage could leave them stranded on the side of the road.
So Amanda along with 17 women and 18 children took to the trains to make their escape to the safety net of Poland.
Though the chaos of war didn't make travel easy. Trains come into the station at random times with no set schedule. Passengers have to wait hours hoping a train comes taking them into Poland.
"People were standing for hours with their bags packed for hours hoping a train was coming to take them west," Fetisova said.
Fetisova and the other refugees were able to make their way into Poland.
"Poland has been so gracious and kind providing us with housing, clothes and food," Fetisova said. "It's a blessing."
Her husband stayed behind to take care of those still in Ukraine.
He was able to get in touch with a conductor and is able to schedule more easily when to evacuate more people from Krivoy Rog and tries to find food for refugees and the military there in his city.
Fetisova wait and watches now with the rest of the world on what is happening to her new homeland, and waits to be reunited with her husband.
"Ukraine is sacrificing for the rest of the world," Fetisova said. "We all know we don't want WWIII to start. So, Ukraine is sacrificing for that."
Anyone who would like to donate to the True Hope Ministry, run by max and Amanda Fetisova, can go to truehopeukraine.com.
All donations will go to helping feed those still stranded in Krivoy Rog and helping more refugees evacuate Ukraine.