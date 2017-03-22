While on patrol, police officers often encounter the worst in society.
"We know it's here and we're not foolish enough to think it's not," said Jay Webb of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Murderers, rapists and those that prey on the innocent, according to the FBI the number of those committing those types of dangerous crimes are on the rise.
According to a report released by the FBI, violent crimes increased in all four regions across the nation. In the south, it rose nearly 6% in 2016, a troubling statistic for those wearing the badge.
"Society has changed since I began 40 years ago; society has changed dramatically. You used to be able to pull someone over and at least have a conversation. But now you worry about that person coming at you with their claws out. That's just what society does now," said Jay Webb of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
As violent crime numbers escalate across the Lone Star State, we discovered a common driving force behind it, drugs.
"I would like to see a complete reduction in the drug trafficking. Drug traffic drives a lot of the problems that we have with the thefts. I could tell you, if you could eliminate anything from a crime of passion to drugs or some financial gain, you could eliminate most of these problems," Allen added.
When it comes to the numbers, Marshall, Texas had the same amount of homicides as 2015 with 3. Aggravated assaults rose 27% from 66 cases to 84.According to early estimates, 2017 could shape up to be another record setting year.
"I've been praying and hoping that 2017 was going to have zero deaths, but unfortunately we've already had one. We just really ask people, if you see something weird or suspicious to call us," said Kelly Colvin, the Public Information Officer for Marshall PD.
In Marshall, the approach has been cut down on crime before it starts. But how do you prevent something like a murder? According to the department, it's about getting the community to play an active role in prevention.
Another way this city has cut down on crime is by breaking the city down into four grids and saturating problematic areas with officers.
"The most significant thing I've seen from doing things that way is that earlier this year we were seeing residential burglaries in early afternoon in one of our zones. We dispatched our bicycle patrol unit and our special community response team and they just patrolled the area hard. One week later we had zero calls," said Colvin.
For a specific breakdown of crime statistics in your area or the region, check out www.FBI.gov.