MARSHALL, Texas -- Texas governor Gregg Abbott has banned dining-in at restaurants across the Lone-Star State.
Some East Texas businesses have already started stepping their curbside and to-go services.
Joe Pine Coffee Company has started taking orders outside their building and they're wiping down their register after every transaction.
Restaurants in Marshall are enhancing their cleaning practices. Governor Abbott issued four new orders on Thursday to put a stamp a social distancing.
One of them banned eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts. So eateries are taking more pick up and curbside assistance orders. Some local restaurants here reached out the city to get designated parking for curbside orders.
Some owners say they've seen a difference in their business, but realize this the best way to stay open and keep people safe.
"It's gone down, but we've got faith in God that he's got us,” said Donna Horne, owner of Cajun Tex.” It's difficult and uncertain. I think that's a lot of the fear of everything, just not knowing what tomorrow will bring."
"Every sale, keeps the heartbeat of our organization going and our staff,” Joseph Filippazzo, owner of Pazzeria by Pietro’s. “We're in the service industry. We have staff that this is their career. This is not a part-time job. So they're very dependent of each and every guest."
Joe Pine and Dairy Queen are just two of the restaurants who put a ban on the dine-in experience before the order was issued.
"We have seen a difference in business, but it hasn't shut us down,” said the owner of Joe Pine, Jill Davis. “We are so thankful for each of our guests who comes to Joe Pine."
"We've had a lot less customers, but at the same time, we had Taco Tuesday and 80% of our business still showed up and it was cool,” Jordan Giles, owner of Dairy Queen in Marshall, said. “I just wanted to cancel the dining in experience because I didn't want people to come in and be exposed to the Coronavirus. So we're a little bit proactive on that.
Customers say they appreciate businesses going above and beyond to protect others.
"I think it's wonderful,” said one customer, Ellis Purdie. “I appreciate all of the precautions that they're taking, but they're willing to keep their doors open, smile at us, and keep providing a product that we really like. I'm really thankful for it."
Joe Pine has pay it forward program going where you can donate $5 for a free drink to a first responder. That will be going on until the end of April.
Gov. Abbott's executive orders will be in effect starting Friday at midnight and it's expected to end April 3.