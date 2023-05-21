BULLARD, Texas – A group of Bullard High School students presented a check on Friday for over $10,000 to a beloved janitor and father of five who recently lost his wife.
The students started a GoFundMe page for Nathanial “Mr. Billy” Hawkins, lead custodian at Bullard High School to help him with funeral expenses.
"I just appreciate the people giving, and not just the community but everybody far off, here and there. It’s been a blessing," Hawkins said. "I want you to know I love you and appreciate you and I thank you for what you’ve done. Praise God!"
The group of young men said Mr. Billy has been a role model for the close to 900 students who attend Bullard High School, he has a kind heart and love for students and that the money could not have gone to a better person.