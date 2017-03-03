An east Texas teenager is missing and authorities hope you can help find her.
Harrison County Sheriff’s officials need information about Sophia Torres, 16.
Her home address is in Longview where she lives with her grandparents on Highway 80.
She is described as 5’4”, 125 Lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and boots. She was last seen on February 23 when she was dropped off at the Hallsville High School by her grandmother.
If you have any information about Torres, please call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.