Gilmer, TX- Monday night's storm has left a trail of devastation in East Texas. Tornado survivors are picking up rubble and trying to rebuild.
KTBS traveled to Gilmer Texas to see the damage up close. There were fallen trees, destroyed homes and debris scattered across the fields.
Bob Tidwell sheltered from the tornado while his home was pulled to pieces around him. "I hollered at my wife and we ran into the bedroom and we got into the closet. And we could hear a load roar. And I could hear popping and stuff, which was the glass on the far side of the house. Of course it didn't seem like it lasted twenty seconds."
Once the tornado passed, Tidwell and his wife were trapped inside for several minutes. Once they finally emerged from the house their view seemed unreal.
"It was a total nightmare. You just couldn't believe it. Everything you had and you just haven't seen so much stuff scattered in your life. You just couldn't really believe that it was happening to you. Me and my wife have been married fifty years since January. I told her ‘Well, I guess we'll just start all over again.'"
Neighbors, family members and volunteers helped with cleanup. They say the whole community stepped up to help. Anna hays says she went to order pizzas only to find that donors had paid for all the orders ahead of time.
"I don't think people realize what they're doing when they do something like that. Because we've had people just walk up and say do you need help. We've had people with chain saws cutting trees out of our driveway just helping us. It's unbelievable."
Anyone interested in donating supplies can drop them off at New Beginnings Gilmer, Gilmer Apostolic Church or First Assembly of God. Items needed include storage tubs, gloves, towels, rags and cleaning supplies. Volunteers say that gift cards have been a big help as well. Anyone interested in donating directly to survivors can call or text (903) 738-8858.