HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a federal grant of $56,533.33 to enhance local fire prevention and safety efforts, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced.
The funding comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG), which aims to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.
This year FEMA has given grants to the following fire departments:
- Southwest Arkansas Rural Fire Department- $47,651
- The Texarkana, Arkansas Fire Department - $143,500
- Bossier Fire District 5 - $48,452
- Webster Parish Fire Protection District 7 - $10,000
- The Minden, Louisiana Fire Department - $9,523
- The Hooks, Texas Fire Department - $164,610
