IDABEL, Okla - A 48-year-old East Texas woman died early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 259 about 13 miles south of Idabel, Okla.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a car driven by Stepheny Bennett of Dekalb cross the centerline and hit a pickup driven by Blake Bearden, 24, of Wake Village, Texas.
The highway patrol says Bennett died at the scene and Bearden suffered minor injuries.
A passenger in Bennett's car, Sherese Bennett, 26, suffered internal injury and was airlifted to Medical Center of Plano, Texas in stable condition.