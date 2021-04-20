RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a fatal plane crash in Rusk County.
According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Dooley, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Monday, on County Road 2194 between Tatum and Easton.
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez confirmed there was one fatality.
Dooley says the pilot was taking the plane for a routine maintenance flight when the crash happened.
The Tatum Fire Department, Department of Public Safety, Rusk Co. Pct. 2 Constable's Office and the Rusk Co. OEM all responded to the scene.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane is a Cessna 340 and they will travel to the scene to investigate.