TATUM, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating a fatal plane crash in Rusk County.
According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Patrick Dooley, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Monday, on County Road 2194 just north of Tatum.
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez confirmed there was one fatality.
Dooley says the pilot was taking the plane for a routine maintenance flight when the crash happened.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the plane is a twin-engine Cessna 340A and they will travel to the scene to investigate.