MARSHALL, Texas - A Hughes Spring woman was killed and a Hallsville man charged after an Oct. 15 crash west of Marshall, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Troopers were called around 8:15 p.m. to U.S. 80 about a half mile west of FM 968 and about three miles west of Marshall for a two-car crash.
DPS said a preliminary investigation shows an SUV driven by Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville was traveling west on U.S. 80. The SUV passed another vehicle in a non-passing zone, then came back into the lane and struck the rear of a Can-Am Ryker also traveling westbound, DPS said.
DeSantos was charged with criminal negligent homicide and booked into the Harrison County Jail, DPS said.