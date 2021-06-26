TYLER, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured after gunfire rang out in the parking lot of a Tyler restaurant late Friday night.
Police responded to New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris to reports of a shooting. Witnesses stated several people had been shot by multiple shooters.
Police said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Witnesses told police a disturbance occurred in the parking lot and people began shooting. Several rounds went into the restaurant and numerous casings were found in the north side of the parking lot. Bullet casings were also found scattered throughout the parking lot of Don Benito’s, a restaurant beside New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris.
All three victims were taken to a local hospital. The female victim, identified as Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, died from her injuries. Jaderick Willis, 21, of Jacksonville, and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, are both stable.
The shooting remains under investigation and no suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information on this case should contact Tyler police at (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.