MARSHALL, Texas - One person died and at least one other was critically injured after a "chaotic scene" of two multi-car crashes on Interstate 20 early Sunday morning, Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
Cooper said Marshall Fire/EMS responded just after midnight to the crash scene, which was on I-20 between mile markers 634 and 635 on the eastbound side of the highway.
"Marshall’s entire crew was involved in one way or another supporting Waskom EMS," Cooper said. "It was noted that there were multiple crashes, and immediately Battalion Chief Burnett called for additional personnel and resources, which included mutual aid from Greenwood, Louisiana, and a helicopter from both Shreveport and Longview."
Cooper said patients were taken to LSU and Christus Good Shepherd Marshall, and that at one critically injured person was taken to LSU by helicopter.
"An unknown number of patients were taken away from the scene by privately operated vehicles," he said. "There was unfortunately one deceased person on scene."
Cooper described it as "a very unfortunate incident that involved the support from multiple emergency agencies."
"A special thanks to all involved," he said. "Our prayers and deepest sympathies go out to all those who suffered loss in this most tragic incident."