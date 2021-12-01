MARSHALL, Texas - Police in Marshall have made two arrests in connection with a shooting that left several people injured. It happened on Nov. 6 in the 500 block of South Alamo.
Brandon Bernard Richardson, 30, and Raphael Perignon Hendrix, 31, both of Marshall, are charged with deadly conduct and interfering with public duties. Hendrix is also charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
In all, six people were shot. One person was taken by Lifeflight to a Tyler hospital in critical condition.
More than 200 patrons were believed to be at the event at the time of the shooting.