MARSHALL, Texas - Two people have been charged in the shooting of a 13-year-old boy, the Marshall Police Department said.
Eric Lavigne, 18, of Marshall, and Christiana Whitt, 19, of Henderson, have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the juvenile shooting, which took place on July 5.
Marshall police said that they received an emergency call regarding a boy who had been shot at in the 1700 block of West Emory Street.
Officers discovered a 13-year-old boy who had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd’s emergency room by private vehicle.
Marshall police said the boy was outside his home when a red sedan stopped in front of the home, and a man got out of the vehicle’s passenger side. The man asked the boy a couple of questions before he began shooting at him and the home, police said.