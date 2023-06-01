LONGVIEW, Texas — Two women died and nine other people were injured Monday after a wreck involving five vehicles near a Longview intersection.
The crash happened near the intersection of the 3100 block of North Eastman Road and Fourth Street around 5 p.m. Monday.
Callie Bearden, 19, of Longview, was driving a white Chevrolet Sonic with one passenger at a high rate of speed traveling southbound on South Eastman Road, according to police. Her vehicle failed to stop and she struck another vehicle.
The crash ultimately involved five vehicles in total. Bearden was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. A passenger of another vehicle involved in the crash, Shelby Partain, 32, was also injured and died at a local hospital.
Nine other people among those five vehicles were taken to the hospital for their injuries, police said.
The Longview Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Those who have information regarding this crash are asked to contact the police department at (903) 237-1199.