JEFFERSON, Texas - Two people were killed and three others injured in a Monday crash south of Jefferson, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Jasmine N. Griffin, 25, of Jefferson and Eddie L. Bell, 32, of Marshall died, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton said.
DPS troopers were called just before 9 a.m. Monday to U.S. 59 at FM 2208, about a mile south of Jefferson.
A preliminary investigation shows an SUV driven by Griffin was traveling west on FM 2208, a truck-tractor towing logs driven by Steven M. Hendrix, 58, of Douglassville was traveling north on U.S. 59 and a second truck-tractor driven by Steven P. Brady, male, 61, of Pittsburg was traveling south on U.S. 59, Albritton said.
Albritton said the investigation shows Griffin’s SUV drove into the intersection and collided with the first truck-trailer, causing it to roll over onto its side and colliding with the second truck-trailer.
JP Jan Weesner pronounced Griffin dead at the scene. Bell, a passenger in Griffin’s car, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport and pronounced dead just before 2 p.m. Monday by Dr. Rush William.
A 5-year-old girl in Griffin’s car received non-incapacitating injuries and was taken to Christus Good Shepherd in Marshall, Albritton said.
Hendrix and Brady were taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview with incapacitating injuries, Albritton said.