MARSHALL, Texas — Three people died Sunday in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 59 two south of Marshall.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver of an SUV, Felecia Sarah-Rach Jefferies, 30, of Marshall, was in the crossover between the north and southbound lanes and pulled out in front of a car driven by Di’ar M Johnson, 21, of Memphis, Tennessee, who was traveling north on Highway 59.
Johnson was taken to a Marshall hospital and is in serious condition. One of Johnson's passengers,, identified as Mason Mitchell, 21, of Memphis, was also hospitalized and is in serious condition. Another passenger, identified as Edward Corielle Gray, 24, of Bolivar, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.