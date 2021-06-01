PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Panola County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on US-59, just east of Carthage.
The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Morgan Leon Baker, 32, of Timpson. was traveling the wrong way on the multi-lane divided highway. DPS says Baker was southbound in the north bound lanes when he struck a Ford F-150 head-on.
Baker was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a Carthage funeral home.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Juan Francisco Burgos, 39, of Conroe. He was pronounced dead and taken to a Carthage-area funeral home. A 1-year-old boy as also killed in the crash.
Passenger, Maria Felix Burgos, 37, of Conroe, was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. A 15-year-old girl, who was also a passenger in the Ford, was taken to a Shreveport hospital in serious condition.
The crash remains under investigation.