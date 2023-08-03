MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall police say three adults and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on June 7.
Police said two juveniles were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for robbery. Their names have not been released because they are minors.
Tyra Valentine, 24, Diamond Roach, 32, and Alexander Morrison, 50, all of Marshall, have been charged with failure to report human remains, police said.
Police were called around 1:30 a.m. June 7 about a person lying in the road in the 1800 block of Alexander Street. Responding officers found a young Black teen dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
“Investigation showed that the young male had been lying in the street for over an hour and a half before authorities were notified,” MPD said in a press release. “During that time, vehicles drove around the body and some individuals took photos and video recordings of the body.”
The Marshall Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Rob Farnham with the Marshall Police Department CID division at (903) 935-4539 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969.