CENTER, Texas - Five people died Sunday, including 4 juveniles, after a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County.
The Texas Highway Patrol said Mackenzie Parks, 15, of Tenaha, was driving east on FM 2026 northwest of Center around 5:40 p.m. when a Toyota crossed the yellow line and hit the teen's pickup. State troopers say Michael Masterson, 30, of Center, was driving a pickup at a high rate of speed.
Masterson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. Masterson's three passengers, Tora Masterson, 10, Ella Masterson, 4 and Mason Masterson, 2, were killed in the crash.
Parks was brought to Shreveport where she later died. One of her passengers, Sandra Parks, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other, Mason Parks,15, is also being treated at Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
-----
