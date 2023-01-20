MARSHALL, Texas - An abandoned steel plant in Marshall is in ruins after a major fire Thursday night. It happened just before 9 o'clock at the old Smith's Steel Plant in the area of Hazelwood and Travis streets.
Battalion Chief Jeans arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the building. The fire was so large, off duty firefighters were called to assist in extinguishing the fire.
Firefighters battled the flames for several hours. The building was filled with old casts and materials from when it was in operation years ago.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 4 hours, but continued to put out hot spots throughout Friday morning.
Luckily, nobody was hurt.
The investigation is in its early stages. Anyone with information related to the blaze is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Marshall Fire Department.