CARTHAGE, Texas - Three abortion-access organizations say a Carthage woman’s lawsuit against them has no merit — and that anti-abortion activists appear to be court-shopping to get the ruling they want.
Sheila Moore says a defamation lawsuit filed by the Lilith Fund, the Texas Equal Access Fund and the Afiya Center against Right to Life East Texas and Mark Lee Dickson is stifling her freedom of speech — and so she filed a lawsuit against the abortion groups in July. But in answering the lawsuit in early October, the abortion-access organizations are filing to dismiss the lawsuit and say Moore hasn’t made any statements about them, they haven’t made any demands of her and no relationship between them exists.
“Thus, Plaintiff impermissibly asks this Court to declare that she is immune from any future tort liability for statements she may make,” the abortion organizations’ answer reads. “This Court has no jurisdiction to consider such a speculative and unripe claim, nor does it have the ability to provide the judicial blessing of hypothetical future behavior requested by Plaintiff.”
Moore’s lawsuit was one of a group of 12 lawsuits filed in counties across Texas against the abortion-access groups about a month after the defamation lawsuit against Dickson was filed. Dickson himself has not filed a counter-suit against the organizations.
“This trio of abortion-promoting groups is on a deliberate campaign to muzzle the voices of those who support life, especially when those voices seek to remind the public that the law of Texas continues to define abortion as a criminal offense, despite Roe v. Wade,” Thomas More Society Special Counsel Erick Kaardal said at the time the lawsuit was filed. Kaardal is one of the attorneys representing Moore, along with State Sen. Bryan Hughes, former Solicitor General of Texas Jonathan F. Mitchell, H. Dustin Fillmore III, and the Thomas More Society’s President and Chief Counsel Tom Brejcha.
In their answer, the abortion organizations argue Moore’s lawsuit is improperly pre-emptive because she has not made any statements defaming the groups or otherwise. They also said Moore has the opportunity to intervene in the ongoing defamation case against Dickson instead of filing her own lawsuit.
“Plaintiff preferred that a different Texas court determine the issues that were already before the state courts in the original forums... Indeed, Plaintiff’s counsel filed identical declaratory judgment actions on the same day in seven other state courts as well, demonstrating an interest in finding at least one court that would ignore the law and provide an improper advisory opinion rather than allowing the first filed defamation cases to proceed in due course.”
Meanwhile the original defamation lawsuits filed against Mark Lee Dickson continue in Travis and Dallas Counties, with hearings in both cases set for next week.
That case says Dickson’s push to enact abortion ban ordinances across East and West Texas defamed the abortion-access organizations. The ordinances’ original wordings — dropped after the ACLU filed a lawsuit — called the groups criminal entities. Dickson, in advocating for the ordinances, did the same, telling officials the abortion-access groups were taking part in the murder of innocent unborn babies.
In the lawsuit response, Dickson’s attorneys — the same lawyers representing Moore — generally denied all of the allegations. They also asserted three short defenses that took up about half a page:
- “the defense of truth”
- “that the allegedly defamatory statements were mere statements of opinion or rhetorical hyperbole”
- “that the speech and conduct for which they have been sued is protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution”
Dickson’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the defamation suit based on the Texas Citizens Participation Act and Rule 91a of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure — arguing anti- SLAPP laws, which are intended to prevent people from using courts and lawsuits to deny the First Amendment’s freedom of speech rights, apply.
To read the lawsuits or read more about the abortion battle in Panola County click here.