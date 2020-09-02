ATLANTA, Texas - The Amber Alert issued Tuesday for two Cass County children was discontinued early Wednesday after they were found safe.
Details are limited, but police in Atlanta, Texas confirmed to KTBS 3 News that the children are OK and that Christine Nikole Rich, 33, has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of endangering a child.
Police were searching for one-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood. The initial Amber Alert indicated that the girls could be in grave, immediate danger.
The girls were last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta.
More information about the girls' recovery is expected to be released later Wednesday.