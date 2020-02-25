MESQUITE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert for an 8-month-old girl on Monday. Nyla Crockett was last seen in the area of 4800 N. Galloway Avenue in Mesquite at 11:18 Friday night.
Nyla Crockett is black and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Texas DPS says Nyla's mother, 30-year-old Chernario Crockett, is being sought in connection with the little girl's disappearance.
Crockett is also black with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs 172 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black or brown boots.
No information is available on what type of vehicle Crockett might be using.
Family members told WFAA Monday night that Chernario and Nyla went with the child's paternal father to a CarMax in Garland Friday to purchase a car.
Per the paternal father's communication with the family, Chernario then went to get a massage with Nyla and vanished.
Crockett's older sister China Wright said nothing about the situation adds up and that it's possible both Nyla and the 30-year-old may be in danger.
She said Chernario would never disappear out of thin air.
"It's starting to be very puzzling, and like I expressed to the investigators...this isn't adding up," Wright said. "We need answers. We're at a loss for words and we're just trying to get accurate answers."
Nyla's grandmother and Chernario's mother, Tenner Bryant, told WFAA that her daughter's character doesn't match that of someone abducting a child.
"She would not do this. She would always come over to see me, she would bring the baby, or she'd just come by. She would never leave for four days without me knowing," Bryant said.
Above all, Bryant said it's important that Nyla is found safe.
"We just want her back. We just want her back," Bryant added.
Crockett has no criminal record but did go through a divorce at the end of last year.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nyla or Chernario Crockett, call the Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336.
The AMBER Alert flyer was published at 6:59 p.m. An AMBER Alert was sent to cell phones at 7:35 p.m.