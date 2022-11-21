AMBER Alert issued for abducted East Texas child

OVERTON, Texas - The search is on Monday for an abducted East Texas child. An AMBER alert has been issued for Zachariah Sutton, 5, of Overton.
The suspect in the abduction is Pamela Medlock, 59. They were last spotted in a green Jeep Wrangler.
Zachariah was last seen Sunday morning in the 234000 block of FM 838 in Overton. That's in Smith County He was wearing a gray jumpsuit and black and white tennis shows. Medlock was last seen wearing a maroon plaid jacket and khaki pants.
Call 903-566-6600 to report information to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.