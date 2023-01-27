KEMP, Texas — Police officers are searching for a missing 13-week-old East Texas baby who officials say was abducted by his mother while he is in the custody of Child Protective Service.
The Kemp Police Department said Xyavier Calliste Jr. was last seen with his mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 22, leaving a local domestic violence shelter for abused or recovering mothers and their children.
Officers saw Williams left with the child around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The infant was under the custody of CPS through a court order from Smith County. The order states the child must remain at the shelter with the mother.
Williams is now wanted for questioning on a charge of interfering with child custody. There's no vehicle description at this time.
Xyavier is Black with brown eyes and black hair. He is 23 inches tall and weighs 8 pounds. Williams is Black with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said.
Xyavier is on prescription medication that must be taken with formula, but the medication and formula were left behind. It's unknown if the biological father has any connections to interfering with the child's custody, but he is from North Carolina and has ties to Smith and Dallas counties.
Kemp PD with assistance from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers is investigating the case.
Those with information are asked to contact the Kemp Police Department. They should call the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4598 and ask to speak with a Kemp PD officer.