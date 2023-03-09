COLDSPRING, Texas — An Amber Alert was sent to devices across Texas on Wednesday afternoon for an 8-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning.
A Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin states that Haven Barker was last seen at about 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, which is about 66 miles north of Houston.
The bulletin also identified a suspect - 50-year-old Charles Estep - who may be with Haven when she disappeared, as well as a black Honda Accord that the two may be riding in.
Haven Barker
- Age: 8 years old
- Race: White
- Hair: Blonde
- Eyes: Brown
- Weight: 60 lbs.
- Height: 4 feet 5 inches
- Gender: Female
Charles Estep
- Age: 50 years old
- Race: American Indian
- Hair: Brown
- Eyes: Blue
- Weight: 165 lbs.
- Height: 5 feet 8 inches
- Gender: Male
Vehicle
- Make: Honda
- Model: Two-door model Accord
- Color: Black
- Year: 2015
- License state: Texas
- License number: PYS4575