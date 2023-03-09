Haven Barker
Haven Barker, left, is the 8-year-old who went missing on March 7, 2023, out of Coldspring, Texas. She may be with Charles Estep, right.
(Texas DPS)

COLDSPRING, Texas — An Amber Alert was sent to devices across Texas on Wednesday afternoon for an 8-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Tuesday morning.

A Texas Department of Public Safety bulletin states that Haven Barker was last seen at about 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, which is about 66 miles north of Houston.

The bulletin also identified a suspect - 50-year-old Charles Estep - who may be with Haven when she disappeared, as well as a black Honda Accord that the two may be riding in.

Haven Barker

  • Age: 8 years old
  • Race: White
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Weight: 60 lbs.
  • Height: 4 feet 5 inches
  • Gender: Female

Charles Estep

  • Age: 50 years old
  • Race: American Indian
  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Weight: 165 lbs.
  • Height: 5 feet 8 inches
  • Gender: Male

Vehicle

  • Make: Honda
  • Model: Two-door model Accord
  • Color: Black
  • Year: 2015
  • License state: Texas
  • License number: PYS4575
