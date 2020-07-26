LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 3-year-old girl from Longview who authorities believe is in grave or immediate danger.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Neveah Chaseberry was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 15 at 210 Melton Street in Longview. The child stands 2'6" and weighs between 30-40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing.
Officials are also searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53, in connection with Neveah's abduction.
Chaseberry is 5'11" and weighs about 260 pounds, according to police. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms, his chest and his back Police say he also has discoloration on his stomach and both legs, as well as a scar on his left elbow.
Chaseberry was last seen driving a gold Lexus GS300 with a Texas license plate number: JFT9567. The vehicle has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.
If you have any information on the pair's whereabouts, please contact Longview police at (903) 237-1199.