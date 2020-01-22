school bus
Some area schools are getting a late start or completely closing on Wednesday due to the weather.

Here's a look confirmed changes:

  • Foreman, Ark. is closed
  • Ashdown, Ark. is closed
  • Nashville, Ark. is closed
  • DeQueen, Ark. is closed
  • Dierks, Ark. is closed
  • Horatio, Ark. is closed
  • Bloomburg ISD in northeast Texas is closed
  • 10 a.m. late start at De Kalb ISD in northeast Texas
  • 10 a.m. late start at Malta ISD in northeast Texas
  • 10 a.m. late start at Simms ISD in northeast Texas
  • 10 a.m. late start at New Boston ISD in northeast Texas
  • 10 a.m. late start at Hooks ISD in northeast Texas
  • 10 a.m. late start at Leary ISD in northeast Texas
  • 9:30 a.m. late start at Texarkana College. Classes meeting before 9:30 a.m. will be cancelled for the day.
  • Cass County government offices will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.

