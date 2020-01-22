Some area schools are getting a late start or completely closing on Wednesday due to the weather.
Here's a look confirmed changes:
- Foreman, Ark. is closed
- Ashdown, Ark. is closed
- Nashville, Ark. is closed
- DeQueen, Ark. is closed
- Dierks, Ark. is closed
- Horatio, Ark. is closed
- Bloomburg ISD in northeast Texas is closed
- 10 a.m. late start at De Kalb ISD in northeast Texas
- 10 a.m. late start at Malta ISD in northeast Texas
- 10 a.m. late start at Simms ISD in northeast Texas
- 10 a.m. late start at New Boston ISD in northeast Texas
- 10 a.m. late start at Hooks ISD in northeast Texas
- 10 a.m. late start at Leary ISD in northeast Texas
- 9:30 a.m. late start at Texarkana College. Classes meeting before 9:30 a.m. will be cancelled for the day.
- Cass County government offices will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m.
