MARSHALL, Texas - An arrest has been made in a Marshall, Texas homicide that occurred over the weekend.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a deceased person at 520 Carey Road in Marshall. The body was found inside the home by a family member.
Authorities determined it was a homicide and the victim was identified as David Yale Allen, 64 years old of Marshall.
An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Cisco, 27. He was picked up near the intersection of Karnack Highway and US 59.
Cisco was taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Jail, where the booking process was completed.
Specific details of the killing have not been released.