MARSHALL, Texas - A frightening kidnapping case played out in east Texas late Tuesday and early Wednesday with a woman behind bars and a man under investigation.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, it all began Tuesday night when they got a call about the kidnapping of a 4-year-old child from a home near Hallsville.
The caller said Lindsey Kelley, 23, of Hallsville, interfered with the custody of two other children that were her own, pertaining to a separate ongoing investigation.
Deputies arrived at the location and learned that Kelley had made her way to Longview.
Deputies were also told Kelley had previously said she might sell her children. That's when Longview police were called in to assist.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Kelley was located with a man. All three children were found safe and unharmed.
Deputies say narcotics and paraphernalia (needles) were located within reach of the children.
Kelley was taken into custody, the man is currently under investigation for child endangerment.
"It's a good feeling when any law enforcement agency can safely return a child in this type of situation. Longview Police played an integral part in the success of this investigation," Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said in a news release.