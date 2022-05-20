Blackshear Farms Xtreme Bull Riding

Blackshear Farms Presents Summer Kickoff Event 2022
JAKE OWEN in Concert - Pre-Show XTREME BULL RIDING
*Benefitting Local First Responders
May 21, 2022 - Gates Open @ 6:00
- $50 - Advance General Admission
- $145 - VIP Admission (All you can eat and drink and access to the VIP Tent)
All events are Rain or Shine - No Refunds unless Refund Protection is purchased at checkout. Please see our Refund Policy for more details.
Bring your own lawn chair - NO Coolers
Event is located 1 mile west of FM 1998 and Hwy 134, South Side of 1998, Waskom, Texas
Sponsored by: C&C Oilfield, Top Rocks LLC, Rockcliff Energy, East Texas Septic, Action Towing LLC, Truelove Law Firm, PLLC, Clark Law Firm, PLLC, Nash Sales & Rentals, LLC, Marshall Elks Lodge, Patterson Dodge and Richard Traweek