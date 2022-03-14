BIVENS, Texas - Cass County Sheriff's Officials say the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered Saturday night in a burned camper on County Road 4667 in the Bivins area.
Details are limited, but the ATF was called in to investigate and process the scene on Sunday. Authorities believe the fire may have happened on Friday and they believe foul play is involved.
The bodies have been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
Anyone with information should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 903-756-7511.