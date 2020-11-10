Johnson Creek

JEFFERSON, Texas - Local and state officials are investigating after a body was found in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County Monday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies and Texas game wardens recovered the body which was discovered by a fisherman in the Johnson Creek camping area. It was taken to American Forensics for an autopsy and positive identification.

Monday, KTBS 3 reported that a man from Kentucky, who was reported missing, was last seen in that area.

Officials haven't said if it was Benjamin Cowley, 30.

Benjamin Cowley missing poster
0
0
0
1
0

Tags



Load comments