JEFFERSON, Texas - Local and state officials are investigating after a body was found in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County Monday afternoon.
Sheriff's deputies and Texas game wardens recovered the body which was discovered by a fisherman in the Johnson Creek camping area. It was taken to American Forensics for an autopsy and positive identification.
Monday, KTBS 3 reported that a man from Kentucky, who was reported missing, was last seen in that area.
Officials haven't said if it was Benjamin Cowley, 30.