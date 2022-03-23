ATLANTA, Texas - A boil advisory is in effect for the City of Atlanta, Texas and schools there are closed on Wednesday. It is all a direct impact of Monday night's storms.
Authorities say the storm caused the water plant at the Graphics Packaging Paper Mill to shut down. Mill operators have not been able to bring the plant back online. The paper mill water plant is the sole source of potable drinking water for the City of Atlanta.
As a result, Atlanta is no longer able to provide water service to customers at adequate pressures until the paper mill plant operations are restored. City officials do not have an estimated time service will be restored.
A boil water order will be in effect until further notice.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Independent School District announced on Facebook that school is closed on Wednesday, March 23.