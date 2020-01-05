CARTHAGE, Texas - Panola County is expected to summon 500 potential jurors in an upcoming capital murder case against a Bossier City man accused of killing two people in DeBerry more than two and a half years ago.
123rd District Judge LeAnn Rafferty finalized a new process for picking jurors for Marlon Kelly’s trial at a hearing with District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson and Kelly’s defense attorneys Thursday.
Kelly is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Shayla Carson, 18, of Waskom and Dalton Berry, 21, of Panola, as well as a related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Kelly is one of four Bossier City men charged in the case and has been incarcerated at the Panola County Detention Center since August 2018.
The county has previously used the Carthage Civic Center for jury selection in major cases, but Rafferty said Thursday that although the Civic Center was very accommodating, it was not the best way to select jury members. Instead, the court and attorneys have agreed to call 250 potential jurors at a time, then bring those advancing to the voir dire stage back the next day.
Kelly’s trial is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Prosecutors intend to try him on the capital murder charge by itself, but Rafferty said Thursday that if they were still waiting on experts or evidence in that case, they’d go ahead and try Kelly on the aggravated assault charge so that he could get some movement on his cases.
Officials had been waiting on DNA and trace evidence analysis. Davidson told Rafferty on Thursday that the state crime lab said that had been completed.