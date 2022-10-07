KARNACK, La. - A northeast Texas tour company, Capt. Ron's Swamp Tours, recently hosted an out-of-this-world guest. It was cosmonaut Anna Kikina who this week launched into space aboard the SpaceX rocket. She'll spend six months conducting scientific tests aboard the International Space Station. She is the first Russian cosmonaut to ride SpaceX to the ISS.
During her Texas visit, she was joined on the tour in Karnack with lots of friends and associates from the Johnson Space Center.
Thanks to Capt. Ron's Swamp Tours for sharing their photos with us.