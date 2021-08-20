MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall and Harrison County authorities, in conjunction with Longview dive teams, have located a vehicle in Shadowood Lake that is believed to be the vehicle of missing 24-year-old Rhayah Hicks, of Marshall.
“Sunday evening, at night, Ms. Hicks was attending a social event, here, at Shadowood,” Harrison County Sheriff Office public information officer, Lt. Jay Webb, noted while at the search scene late Thursday night.
“The vehicle that is being recovered matches the description of the vehicle that she was driving,” he said.
Hicks’ mother reported her missing to Marshall Police Department Tuesday morning. MPD reported that Hicks was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning.
She was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. Additionally, Hicks was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.
“Early Tuesday morning, about 8 a.m., the mother came in and reported her missing on Tuesday. She didn’t come back on Monday,” said Webb. “They didn’t know where she was and couldn’t get her on the cell phone.
“Marshall PD put out the missing person’s information,” he said. “She was put on the computer as a missing person immediately.”
Webb said the vehicle was discovered after Marshall PD investigators reviewed the security camera video from Sunday evening showing the vehicle driving into the Shadowood area but not leaving the Shadowood area later that evening.
“The Marshall Police Department got with the Shadowood home security people and they reviewed the cameras that were at the front gate and they saw the car going in, but they never saw the car going out,” said Webb. “That’s why they kind of started reconstructing everything; and when they realized that the car had not passed the security cameras, that kind of led them down another way.”
Authorities discovered skid marks in the Shadowood community when MPD Detective Rob Farnham revisited the area to search for any traces of Hicks.
“Today, Detective Rob Farnham, had come out to drive the area again and was looking for her, and checking to see if her car was around,” said Webb. “He observed, what he believed, were tracks, and the tracks then left the roadway (across the dam area) and then came back on the roadway.
“We believe it was a horribly, tragic accident,” said Webb. “Texas Department of Public Safety was asked to assist in consulting on the accident reconstruction. Since this is a private roadway and private property an accident report will not be made. They will assist in the reporting information for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.”
“What we can tell and looking at the marks in the grass and the roadway, it appears that she was actually going this way (heading) out,” Webb pointed out. “It appears that she left the roadway and then overcorrected it and went into the water.”
The vehicle that’s believed to be Hicks’ was discovered around 3 p.m. Thursday. Officials were still on site late Thursday night.
“Longview Fire Department divers located the vehicle approximately 40 feet from the roadway and submerged in the lake,” said Webb.
The search has been a combined effort of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas game wardens and Longview fire and rescue scuba diving team.
Authorities were still on the scene late Thursday night, around 9:30 p.m., working to recover the submerged vehicle from the water.