CARTHAGE, Texas — Carthage ISD will hold a $39.25 bond election in May that seeks to fund renovations to its intermediate campus, district-wide and sport facility improvements and instructional technology.
The election, which is set for May 6, will include three propositions: Proposition A ($23.5 million), Proposition B ($13.5 million) and Proposition C ($2.25 million).
Early voting will be held from April 24 through May 2. The school district says that the tax rate will not increase.
The Carthage ISD website lists what would be done, if voters approved each proposition:
Proposition A: Baker-Koonce Intermediate Renovations and Refresh
- New exterior canopy at main entry
- Learning Resource Center update
- Lighting replacement
- Ceiling replacement
- Floor replacement
- New paint throughout
- Wall tile throughout
- Restroom partitions
- Millwork replacement
- District-wide maintenance and improvement projects on existing school properties, the possible purchase of land for school facilities and the purchase of buses.
Proposition B: District-wide Maintenance and Improvements
- Baseball/softball complex: grandstands at baseball field (640 seats), grandstands at softball field (400 seats), additional parking (~100 spaces) and ticket booth, central complex that includes concessions, restrooms and locker room, coaches boxes, four additional batting cages.
- Resurfacing of track and turf at Bulldog Stadium
Proposition C: Instructional Technology
- Chromebooks for students
- Desktop computers
- Printers
- Interactive flat-panel boards for classrooms
- Other technology hardware upgrades