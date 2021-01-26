CARTHAGE, Texas - The Carthage ISD school board unanimously voted Monday to spend $299,652 to replace three aging school buses in its fleet.
The purchase is an annual one for Carthage, which replaces about three of its buses each year — the district runs 37 buses, so buses are replaced around the 10-year mark.
Trustees agreed to buy the three new buses from Longhorn Sales, based on the recommendation from Transportation Director Renee Risinger.
“A 10-year-old bus? It can have anywhere from 150 to 250,000 miles on it and because of our rural communities that we have, our county roads, they shake apart,” Risinger told trustees when asked to describe the condition of the buses that would be replaced. “So for us to have a good, safe fleet for our kids.... three buses once a year to keep our fleet in motion.”
“The cargo we’re carrying is very precious,” she would later say.
School Board President Ben Donald said he wanted to note during the meeting that the bus purchase was replacing aging buses.
“I think that’s a very important thing to take notice of is that, yes, we’re adding three new school buses, but we’re replacing three sometimes 10- and 12-year-old, 200,000+ buses,” he said.