NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas — Texas Rangers have joined with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in the search for a suspect after four bodies were found with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning near New Summerfield.
Sheriff Brent Dickson said authorities are searching for a Dodge Challenger with Texas license plate LTY9935 that was taken from the scene.
“We want to get him off the street and behind bars where he belongs,” Dickson said.
No identities have been released yet, but the victims are an 18-year-old male, a 47-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, and a female who is approximately mid-30s to 40s.
The four victims include a mother and son. The sheriff believes some of the others were brought together through a "dating relationship."
Investigators found one body in a driveway and three were located in a house in the 1600 block of Highway 110 north east of Jacksonville.