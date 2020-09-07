CARTHAGE, TEXAS - Carthage’s economy is doing better than expected given this year’s pandemic, but city officials have proposed a flat budget and tax rate in case things change.
City Manager Steve Williams said the big question was whether sales tax revenues would continue to be as strong as they’ve been the past few years.
“That’s probably our biggest question is what is sales tax going to do with the pandemic and how that’s going to affect everyone,” he said. “So far we’ve been really lucky that it stayed fairly strong.”
The city is proposing to keep its tax rate the same at $0.5894 per $100 valuation and adopt a budget totaling about $12.6 million between its general fund and water and sewer fund. The budget includes about a $300,000 deficit, with Williams saying the city is planning to spend excess sales tax revenue it collected this year on streets next year.
Although the tax rate will remain the same, Williams said the city will collect about three percent less in property taxes because values went down.
“With everything going on right now, we didn’t feel comfortable raising the tax rate,” Williams said. “We know everybody’s hurting and so we wanted to try to maintain that same tax rate. But our values did go down, so we’ll collect a little bit less money in property taxes next year.
“We tried to keep our budget as flat as possible,” he said.
The proposed budget includes a two percent across-the-board raise for employees. The general fund will decrease by about $181,000, but much of that is because the city purchased a fire truck last year and no longer needs that budget item.
Williams said the biggest item in the general fund, which will total about $7.6 million, was road repairs.
“The biggest thing is we’re trying to spend anything excess we receive in current year budget on road repairs,” he said. “We know that’s an issue that needs to be addressed, and so we’re trying to take care of our streets. Other than that, there’s not a lot of changes.”
The water and sewer fund is pretty much the same as last year with a total of $5 million, Williams said.
The budget does not take into account grants or other similar funds, Williams said. Two are in the works: a $350,000 grant the city received to improve downtown sidewalks and a community development block grant the city has applied for.
Williams said the sidewalk project, which includes sidewalks on East Sabine, East Panola, Shelby Street and maybe North St. Mary Street, will hopefully begin in the next six months.
The proposed CDBG grant would fund water and sewer improvements on a couple of streets off MLK Boulevard, Williams said. If the city was awarded funds, that project would begin in about a year and a half.
Ultimately, Williams said, the city was made a conservative estimate for its sales tax revenue while preparing its budget.
“Sales tax is probably the hardest number to budget for because we have no control over what people spend and how much money comes in that way, and so we try to be conservative in our projections in case it does go down,” Williams said. “We want to make sure we’re covered. That’s why if, like in these last couple of years, we’ve had more collected than we had budgeted for and so we’ve been putting that into street repairs to try to go ahead and spend that money on those items that are needed.
“But we’ve had this year and last year probably the best two years we’ve ever had regarding sales tax. With the pandemic, there’s been some cities that have lost as much as 20 percent. We’ve been very lucky. We’re down a little bit from last year but pretty much flat... We just don’t know what to anticipate for next year.”