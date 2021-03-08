MARSHALL, Texas - In response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order, the City of Marshall will follow the provisions of GA-34 issued on March 2. The city has followed the directive provided by the state since early in the pandemic.
Consistent with the governor’s directive, the City of Marshall Re-opening Committee will open all city facilities effective March 10, with the exception of the Municipal Court, which is controlled by the Texas Supreme Court, and public meetings.
Marshall's water billing office, Memorial City Hall, Marshall Convention Center, Lions Community Center, and Smith Community Center will reopen at full capacity. In addition, the Marshall City Arena, which was previously opened only to the event participants, will now be open to spectators as well.
City officials said citizens that are utilizing the facilities to do so at their own risk. The city is asking everyone to continue to wear a mask while indoors, maintain a safe distance from others, and engage in safe practices.