Downtown Renovations
MARSHALL, Tx- East Texas residents and visitors will soon see downtown upgrades as a part of the Mobilize Marshall Plan. Currently, the City of Marshall is in the first phase for streetscaping the 200 block of N. Washington Street. They've pulled up four oak trees that caused sidewalk issues and issues with ADA compliance. Those trees will be replaced with redbud merlot trees.
Additionally, the old brick sidewalks are being replaced with concrete. Next, the City of Marshall will pick the next block to tackle. While they are replacing old items with new ones, they are working to stay true to the downtown look.
“Old fashioned streetlights and trees, new trees, benches, trash receptacles, it's all thematic,” said City Manager Mark Rohr. “It'll have an old-fashioned historic appearance to it. We're also working on a design review standard for the buildings to create and to help what lend itself to that historic look.”
Stephanie Rhodes is a partner at The General Store on the 200 block of Washington Street across from the current construction. She said one of the changes, like replacing sidewalks, is needed because people would often trip on them. Rhodes welcomes the construction to her area.
“I think it's great to get any kind of improvement, I mean, this is downtown and everything, and all the buildings are older,” said Rhodes. “I'm excited to see the new trees and the new sidewalks and for everything to look nice and it'd be handicapped accessible. We can't wait for them to start on our side.”
Old items removed, like streetlights and benches, are being saved for another area specific to parks and recreation. The City of Marshall is hoping to present a plan to city council in the next few months related to the streetlights and benches.
Parker Creek Project
Outside of downtown renovations, the city completed work on Parker Creek minutes away from downtown. They've cleared out the sediment and silt, improving appearance and drainage in the area.
Marshall Pet Adoption Center
Also going on in Marshall, the city received a $100,000 check for the construction of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center from an organization called Friends of Marshall Animals. This is the first installment of their commitment to raise $450,000. The new adoption center is set to open this summer and will replace its older location.
“That particular building has served its life,” said Communications Coordinator for the City of Marshall, Stormy Nickerson. “So, this new pet adoption center located 2502 East Travis Street is a state-of-the-art facility that will take care of many more animals and their medical care and make them adoptable for the future."
Tax deductible contributions may be made to Friends of Marshall Animals, Inc., P.O. Drawer V, Marshall, TX 75671, at FriendsofMarshallAnimals.org, or by visiting their Facebook page.
The organization is also giving you a chance to feature your pet on a mural inside as a paid sponsor. Visit marshalltexas.net for information on purchasing a sponsorship.
According the City of Marshall, all proceeds from this fundraiser will provide the furniture, fixtures, and equipment needed in the Pet Adoption Center. Mural animals may display the treasured family dog or cat, but can also be a show animal, a barrel racing horse, an FFA project animal, or a unique family pet.