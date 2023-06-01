MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall Police Department seized 43 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4 million, after a traffic stop in Marshall on Sunday.
Just after 3:30 p.m., a semi-truck was stopped in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard in Marshall. A search led to the discovery of 39 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine, weighing 43 kilograms.
The truck’s driver, Ariel Martinez, 34, of Elgin, IL, was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.